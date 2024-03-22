Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

