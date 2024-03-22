Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,008. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

