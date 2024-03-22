Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

CMI stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.45. 280,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $297.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.