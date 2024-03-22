Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,412,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,083,000 after buying an additional 550,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $4,663,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Columbus McKinnon news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 21,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.