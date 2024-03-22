Cardano Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.66 billion and approximately $640.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.58 or 0.05239220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00084903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,728,716,299 coins and its circulating supply is 35,569,485,290 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

