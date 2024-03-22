Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 58319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Carclo Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carclo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.