Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $305,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $281.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $284.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

