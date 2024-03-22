Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $247.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $222.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.