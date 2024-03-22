Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.53. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

