Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,033,000 after acquiring an additional 351,672 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 429,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $43.67.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.