Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $380,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

QQQM stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

