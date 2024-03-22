Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

