Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 97,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

COF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

