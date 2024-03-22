Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $4.17. 13,573,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 7,510,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Canoo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

