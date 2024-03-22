Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $4.17. 13,573,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 7,510,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Canoo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
