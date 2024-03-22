Canlan Ice Sports Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Down 4.5 %

Canlan Ice Sports stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56. The stock has a market cap of C$54.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.