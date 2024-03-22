Canlan Ice Sports Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canlan Ice Sports Trading Down 4.5 %
Canlan Ice Sports stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56. The stock has a market cap of C$54.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.05.
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile
