Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.06.

TSE CNQ opened at C$100.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.23. The stock has a market cap of C$107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 634,749 shares of company stock worth $59,381,690. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

