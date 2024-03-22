Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

