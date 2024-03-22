Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $35.61 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
