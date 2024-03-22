Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.95. 192,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 51,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
