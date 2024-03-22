Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.95. 192,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 51,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNE

Canacol Energy Price Performance

Canacol Energy Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$165.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.