Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Target Price to GBX 530

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

ATYM opened at GBX 364 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.47. The company has a market capitalization of £509.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 281 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

