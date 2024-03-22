Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $21.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,910,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,583,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

