Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Declares $1.33 Variable Dividend

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Camtek Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Camtek stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. Camtek has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $89.65.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
