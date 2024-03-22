Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Declares $1.33 Variable Dividend

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Camtek Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. Camtek has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.