Campbell Soup to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.
Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:CPB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Read More
