California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. California Resources traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 466,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,004,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $20,713,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in California Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in California Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

