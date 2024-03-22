Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

NYSE:CAL opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

