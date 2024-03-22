Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 746.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Tricon Residential comprises 5.7% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Tricon Residential worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after buying an additional 3,776,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.44. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $226.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

