Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,400 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Bentley Systems comprises about 1.3% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 216,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,191. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

