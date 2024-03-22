Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. TransUnion comprises about 0.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. 61,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,721. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

