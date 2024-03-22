Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Hovde Group cut shares of Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.05.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CADE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.