BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.
BTCS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $1.31 on Friday. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.
Insider Transactions at BTCS
In related news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $42,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,683,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,829.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $42,529.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,683,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,829.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
