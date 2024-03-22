Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,848 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 5.55% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $18,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJAN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS FJAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.94. 34,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.