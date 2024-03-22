Brookstone Capital Management Sells 84,339 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,339 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,144. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

