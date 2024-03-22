Brookstone Capital Management Sells 64,935 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 957,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,935 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,072,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 320,965 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,011 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

