Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,136 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,080 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

