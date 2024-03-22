Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,589 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 32,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

