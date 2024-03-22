Brookstone Capital Management Sells 16,155 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS PFEB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.13. 34,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $559.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.