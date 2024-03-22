Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,938 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.