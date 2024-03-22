Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,003 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.80. 245,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,927. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.51 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.