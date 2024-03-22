Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,821,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,077. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.