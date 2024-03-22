Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,996,000 after purchasing an additional 371,913 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 217,792 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,573,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,670,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,568,013 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.