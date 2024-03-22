Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 2,712,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,019,926. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

