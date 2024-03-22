Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,382 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,914 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

