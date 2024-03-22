Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. 77,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

