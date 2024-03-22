Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. 184,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,656. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

