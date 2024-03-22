Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 8.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UJUL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of UJUL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 6,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

