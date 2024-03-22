Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $71,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 656,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 131,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 887,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.97. 2,366,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,147,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.