Brookstone Capital Management Has $42.87 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,575 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $42,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV remained flat at $65.20 during midday trading on Friday. 144,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,810. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

