Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. 41,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,074. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

