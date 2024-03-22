Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $432,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 586,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

