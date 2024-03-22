Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,316 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.00% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $28,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 94,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

